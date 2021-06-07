scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Virat Kohli goes down on his knees to click Anushka Sharma’s perfect photo: ‘Full dedication’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in quarantine in England. The actor recently shared a picture from the cricket stadium, which went viral on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 10:53:38 am
anushka sharma virat kohliAnushka Sharma's latest Instagram picture was clicked by Virat Kohli. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram post left her fans and friends in splits for its witty caption. But there is more to her happy post than what we all saw. We all know that the picture was clicked by Virat Kohli, but now Indian cricketer Harleen Deol revealed a cute detail in the comment section of Anushka’s post.

Harleen Deol said she saw Virat getting on his knees to click Anushka’s perfect picture. She also lauded him for his “full dedication.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say,” Harleen Deol commented on the post.

Anushka shared the picture on Saturday with a caption that read, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime.” She ended the post with “#QuarantineAtTheStadium.” The post received comments from Anushka’s contemporaries. Priyanka Chopra dropped a laughing emoji while Tanuj Virwani called it the “best caption ever.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Anushka, along with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, is under mandatory quarantine in the UK as per the prevailing Covid-19 rules and regulations. The family is at the Rose Bowl stadium in the city of Southampton in England’s Hampshire county for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Kohli-led India will take on New Zealand from June 18 at the Rose Bowl stadium.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb pics of the day
Ira Khan takes first jab of Covid-19 vaccine, Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport: 10 celeb photos of the day

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement