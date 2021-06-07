Virat Kohli goes down on his knees to click Anushka Sharma’s perfect photo: ‘Full dedication’

Actor Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram post left her fans and friends in splits for its witty caption. But there is more to her happy post than what we all saw. We all know that the picture was clicked by Virat Kohli, but now Indian cricketer Harleen Deol revealed a cute detail in the comment section of Anushka’s post.

Harleen Deol said she saw Virat getting on his knees to click Anushka’s perfect picture. She also lauded him for his “full dedication.”

“I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say,” Harleen Deol commented on the post.

Anushka shared the picture on Saturday with a caption that read, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime.” She ended the post with “#QuarantineAtTheStadium.” The post received comments from Anushka’s contemporaries. Priyanka Chopra dropped a laughing emoji while Tanuj Virwani called it the “best caption ever.”

Anushka, along with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, is under mandatory quarantine in the UK as per the prevailing Covid-19 rules and regulations. The family is at the Rose Bowl stadium in the city of Southampton in England’s Hampshire county for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Kohli-led India will take on New Zealand from June 18 at the Rose Bowl stadium.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero.