scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Virat Kohli gets the goofiest birthday wish from wife Anushka Sharma: ‘Love you in every state and form’

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today. On the special occasion, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for him.

anushka viratAnushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma wished her husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, on his 34th birthday with a special post on social media. On his special day, Anushka picked some of the goofiest clicks of Virat to wish him. Virat is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

In her birthday post for Virat, Anushka shared a picture of him where he is standing in a park wearing a hat and is holding his slippers in his hand. With those big glasses, he looks goofily into the camera. Another photo has him holding their daughter Vamika in his arms while relaxing in a park. Anushka hid Vamika’s face with a heart emoji.

Also read |On Virat Kohli’s birthday, his and Anushka Sharma’s 5 romantic statements: ‘We live each day loving one another’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Along with the pictures, the actor penned a lovely note which read, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post ❤️ Love you in every state and form and way ❤️ @virat.kohli.” Virat Kohli reacted to Anushka’s post with a laughing emoji and two heart emojis.

Many celebrities reacted to Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for Virat Kohli.

Radhika Apte and Esha Gupta also reacted to Anushka’s post for Virat with laughing emojis. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers wrote, “That face” and added a couple of laughing emojis. The fans of the cricketer left best wishes for him in the comments section and a few found the post to be ‘cute’. There were many who just dropped heart emojis to express their love for the couple.

Also read |Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli breaks record for smashing most runs in T20 World Cup history

Anushka and Virat have been together for many years. They got married in December 2017 and were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. The Bollywood actor has always been her husband’s biggest cheerleader. Whenever Virat performs well on the cricket field, Anushka makes sure to cheer for him and support him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...

Meanwhile, Anushka is prepping for her comeback to films after over four years. She has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. She was recently in Kolkata, and had shared a series of photos from her time in the city, along with daughter Vamika.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:33:43 am
Next Story

Anupriya Patel reelected Apna Dal (Sonelal) president

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement