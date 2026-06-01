Virat Kohli dances with Anushka Sharma after RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph, declares: ‘One felt nice, we did it twice’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 celebrations turned even more memorable as Virat Kohli joined wife Anushka Sharma on the dance floor during the team's post-match party.

‘One felt nice, we did it twice!’

After guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in 2025, Virat Kohli and his teammates repeated the feat at IPL 2026, giving fans another reason to celebrate. The franchise’s back-to-back championship wins were followed by grand post-match festivities, with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma emerging as the biggest highlights of the night.

Videos and photos from the celebrations have gone viral across social media. The clips show Kohli dancing joyfully with Anushka as RCB players, coaching staff, and team members came together to mark another historic achievement for the franchise.

Also read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade flying kisses as RCB wins IPL 2026 final, watch

Adding to the excitement, Anushka shared a special moment from the celebrations on her Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of Virat sporting a T-shirt with the message, “One felt nice, we did it twice,” perfectly capturing the team’s successful defence of the IPL crown.