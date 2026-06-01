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Virat Kohli dances with Anushka Sharma after RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph, declares: ‘One felt nice, we did it twice’
Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Virat Kohli from the after-party post Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 triumph.
‘One felt nice, we did it twice!’
After guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in 2025, Virat Kohli and his teammates repeated the feat at IPL 2026, giving fans another reason to celebrate. The franchise’s back-to-back championship wins were followed by grand post-match festivities, with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma emerging as the biggest highlights of the night.
Videos and photos from the celebrations have gone viral across social media. The clips show Kohli dancing joyfully with Anushka as RCB players, coaching staff, and team members came together to mark another historic achievement for the franchise.
Adding to the excitement, Anushka shared a special moment from the celebrations on her Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of Virat sporting a T-shirt with the message, “One felt nice, we did it twice,” perfectly capturing the team’s successful defence of the IPL crown.
The photo showed Kohli in a party mood, soaking in the victory after another memorable season. Anushka shared the photo with a red heart emoji.
Anushka, meanwhile, was also seen smiling and dancing alongside the players and support staff, enjoying the landmark moment as RCB celebrated one of the big achievements.
View this post on Instagram
RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. Kohli played a crucial role in the victory and was visibly emotional after helping the franchise add another trophy. Many photos and videos from the winning ground were also shared on social media.
Dressed in a blue t-shirt and a white top, Anuhska was seen wearing a tulsi mala around her neck too.
🏆❤️ Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Krunal Pandya and his wife, Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his wife and daughter — all together with the IPL trophy.
A beautiful reminder that RCB is more than just a team; it’s one big family. 🥹❤️🏆#RCB #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #IPLChampions pic.twitter.com/7QKORPvWhR
— Faruk (@uf2151593) June 1, 2026
He brought home the trophy. She brought the smile. ❤️🏆Story continues below this ad
After years of waiting, heartbreak and hope, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a moment that RCB fans will cherish forever.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #RCB #IPL2026 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/PLwuJ01AJj
— Chirag Gothi (@AajGothi) June 1, 2026
Anushka has been one of Virat Kohli’s biggest supporters throughout his cricketing journey, and she was once again by his side for the special occasion. Their candid moments from the celebration party quickly won over the internet, with fans calling them one of sport and entertainment’s most loved power couples.
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