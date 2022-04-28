Virat Kohli dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu song ‘Oo Antava’ at Glen Maxwell’s wedding party, watch video

Indian cricketer and Anushka Sharma’s husband Virat Kohli was recently captured burning the dance floor at fellow RCB cricketer Glen Maxwell’s wedding party.

The team’s fan handle shared a video from the function, where Kohli, dressed in a black and white kurta-pyjama set, was seen matching steps with other players on the hit Samantha Ruth Prabhu song “Oo Antava” from the blockbuster movie Pushpa.

One user wrote, “Super dancer,” while another fan complimented Kohli on the way he looked.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma had shared pictures of herself and Virat Kohli at the party. “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!” wrote the actor.

For those who don’t know, Glen Maxwell tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vini Ramani just before the beginning of this year’s IPL.