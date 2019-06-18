Virat Kohli changed the face of Indian cricket forever: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh grabbed attention as India defeated Pakistan in a World Cup match on Sunday. He cheered for the Men In Blue from the stands and celebrated their victory with full vigour. Now, the actor has taken to his social media accounts to heap praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Sharing a couple of photos with Kohli, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli.”

I’ve been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com/tXPNw0le60 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2019

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 runs in one-day internationals after scoring a half-century against Pakistan on Sunday.

Apart from Kohli, Ranveer Singh shared several other photos with cricketers like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and former players Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

A beacon of positive energy! A true exemplar of the champion mindset and gentlemanly conduct! Always invigorating to meet him! 😍❤🙏🏽 Saari duniya jise GABBAR ke naam se jaanti hai! @SDhawan25 🏏👊🏽 wish you a speedy recovery, Shera! pic.twitter.com/9AazuMPppj — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019

BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! @klrahul11 🏏💥💥💥 That’s how you step up and make a statement!☝🏾

(dat Technique doe 🥶🥶🥶 ufffff) pic.twitter.com/PJc8IcRkeh — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019

Prince of Calcutta! 👑

God of the off-side! 🙏🏽 Bengal Tiger! 🐯 @SGanguly99

DADA AMI TOMAKE BHALOBASHI ! ❤ pic.twitter.com/xABeSw6oHT — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019

The actor also shared a clip where he is seen celebrating the wicket of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam. He shared the video with the caption, “COME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @starsportsindia @icc @cricketworldcup.”

Ranveer Singh is prepping for the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in ’83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is scheduled for April 10, 2020 release. The film also has Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.