Anushka Sharma blows kisses to Virat Kohli as he scores his 23rd test century

Anushka Sharma is a proud wife as husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli has crossed another milestone in his cricketing career. On Monday, as Kohli scored his 23rd test century and took India towards victory against England at Trent Bridge, the Bollywood actor was caught applauding and cheering him on. She even blew kisses to him and was visibly brimming with pride. As the camera moved to Virat, he reciprocated his wife’s love with flying kisses.

Anushka has been accompanying Virat from the beginning of his England tour. The Sui Dhaaga actor has often been spotted at England’s cricket grounds as well as at the picturesque locales of the foreign land. She has been a constant support to her husband and doesn’t shy away from professing her love for him publicly.

Recently, she became a victim of trolling on social media as photos of her with the Indian captain Kohli and the Indian cricket team at the High Commission of India in London went viral. Clearing her stance, Anushka told the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, “Clarification has been made by whoever had to make it. This was a trolling activity. I don’t react to trolls, I don’t give attention to them. Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance.”

After Sui Dhaaga, Anushka will be back on the silver screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Also, if reports are to be believed, the actor will make her first TV appearance with husband Kohli on Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan 6. The show will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm.

