Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring as he dedicates his ton to Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is accompanying husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his tour of England. While until now we have seen photos of the couple getting all lovey-dovey, on Friday, the world witnessed their love at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. As the Indian skipper scored a century, Anushka was the first one with whom he shared his happiness.

As soon as the ball hit the boundary and the scoreboard showed a 100* along with his name, an overwhelmed Kohli raised his bat towards the pavilion, swirled around and kissed the wedding ring which hangs around his neck, dedicating the big achievement to his darling wife Anushka. Later, by the end of the day, Anushka stood there in the stands applauding her husband’s terrific innings.

Well, this is not the first time that Virushka fans have seen the lovebirds professing their adulation publicly. Be it Virat’s impressive innings or the release of Anushka’s movie, the duo makes sure to be there by each other’s side. Early this year, Virat did the same gesture of kissing his wedding ring in Centurion when he scored a ton against South Africa. It was his first outing on the cricket ground after tying the knot with the Bollywood actor.

Anushka is currently enjoying her long break from work after completing the shoot of her two films, Zero and Sui Dhaaga.

