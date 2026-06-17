Virat Kohli carries Akaay on shoulders during London outing with Anushka Sharma. See pics

Virat Kohli carries son Akaay on his shoulders during a family outing in London, while Anushka Sharma joins them for a relaxed day out.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans recently got a glimpse into their family life as they were spotted during a casual outing in London. Some photos from the outing have been making the rounds on social media, drawing attention for a sweet father-son moment.

Virat seen with his son Akaay

In the photo, Virat can be seen carrying his son Akaay on his shoulders while walking through the streets of London. The cricketer appeared relaxed and cheerful as he spent quality time with his family. In another photo, Anushka Sharma was also seen alongside Virat, enjoying the outing away from the spotlight.

The clicks quickly gained traction online, with fans showering love on the couple and their children. Many were particularly touched by Virat’s affectionate gesture towards Akaay, calling it a heartwarming display of fatherhood.