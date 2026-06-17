Virat Kohli carries Akaay on shoulders during London outing with Anushka Sharma. See pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in London, with fans loving a heartwarming moment between the cricketer and son Akaay.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruJun 17, 2026 09:43 AM IST
virat kohliVirat Kohli carries son Akaay on his shoulders during a family outing in London, while Anushka Sharma joins them for a relaxed day out.
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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans recently got a glimpse into their family life as they were spotted during a casual outing in London. Some photos from the outing have been making the rounds on social media, drawing attention for a sweet father-son moment.

Virat seen with his son Akaay

In the photo, Virat can be seen carrying his son Akaay on his shoulders while walking through the streets of London. The cricketer appeared relaxed and cheerful as he spent quality time with his family. In another photo, Anushka Sharma was also seen alongside Virat, enjoying the outing away from the spotlight.

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The clicks quickly gained traction online, with fans showering love on the couple and their children. Many were particularly touched by Virat’s affectionate gesture towards Akaay, calling it a heartwarming display of fatherhood.

Virat and Anushka have largely kept their children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, away from the public eye and have repeatedly requested fans and photographers to respect their privacy. The couple, who welcomed Vamika in 2021 and Akaay in 2024, occasionally shares glimpses of their family life, much to the delight of their fans.

A few more photos of Virat also surfaced online, showing the former India captain dressed casually in a grey T-shirt during an outing in London. Fans were quick to praise his relaxed look and were delighted to see him spending quality time with his family.

The latest London sighting once again delighted fans, who were happy to see the star couple enjoying simple family moments away from the cricket field and film sets.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relationship

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of India’s most-loved celebrity couples since tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter Vamika in 2021, followed by their son Akaay in 2024.

Last year, Virat and Anushka reportedly shifted their base to London, where they have been spending more time with their children away from the constant public spotlight. Despite maintaining a relatively private life, the duo often makes headlines whenever they are spotted together.

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On the professional front, Anushka has stayed away from the big screen for several years. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her return with Chakda Xpress, a biographical drama based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. But the film has been delayed.

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