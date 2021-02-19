Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his ‘pillar of strength’, says ‘she understands my situation’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married for over three years now. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has never minced his words while praising wife Anushka Sharma. On Friday, he was once again was all praise of his actor wife for being his “pillar of strength” always.

During a conversation with former England cricketer Mark Nicholas on his ‘Not Just Cricket’ podcast, Virat shared how he and Anushka have conversations around mental well being. They discuss how to deal with the negativity which is an occupational hazard for the two public figures.

“From a mental point of view, I have a lot of conversations with my wife. Anushka and I have such great detailed conversations about the complexity of the mind and how it can pull you into negativity and what are the things that matter to put things into perspective,” Kohli said.

Episode 1 of Not Just Cricket is out today 🏏 I'm in conversation with one of the world's truly great batsmen @imVkohli who is candid about his own motivations & challenges, as well as the struggles many cricketers face with mental health.

Kohli believes Anushka understands his situation because she has been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity herself.

While speaking to Nicholas, the batsman added, “She has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation.”

Explaining how he might have had missed having clarity in life if he wouldn’t have had the Zero actor as his wife, Kohli shared, “And to be able to have a life partner that understands exactly what you are thinking, feeling and what you are going through, I do not quite know if I would have had that clarity if she was not in my life.”

Kohli also opened up about suffering from depression after failing with his bat during a tour of England in 2014. He felt like the “loneliest guy in the world” despite having the support of many people.