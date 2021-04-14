Virat Kohli on bringing up daughter Vamika with Anushka Sharma: ‘It’s been life changing’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on January 11 this year. Both are hands-on parents who share a little peek into their lives now and then. However, for the first time, the cricketer has opened up on what being a father means to him.

Talking to Danish Sait, ahead of the commencement of IPL 2021, Virat shared how life has changed ‘drastically’ and how a child is not just dependent on a mother but also on a father. Sharing how life has been ever since Vamika’s birth, Virat said, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly.”

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli Interview Part 1 Captain Kohli talks about the beautiful feeling of becoming a dad, the hardships of bio bubble life, stellar growth of some of the RCB youngsters, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zWCcZAqG9A — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2021

The captain of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore also talked about the wonder that a child’s smile does to the parents. He added, “It’s been life changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

A few weeks after her daughter was born, Anushka had also shared a family portrait and had written about how her daughter has changed things for her. She wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka recently announced her new production Qala starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is described as a “beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”