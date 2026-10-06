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‘Virat Kohli a superb mimic, done so many ads’: Rahul Dravid on cricketer who can be actor
Rahul Dravid mentioned Virat Kohli's name when he was asked about cricketers who could have a career as a Bollywood actor.
Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and as is the case with such famous sportspeople, he often faces the camera for brand endorsements. In a recent interview, former cricketer Rahul Dravid hinted that Virat could possibly have a career in front of the camera, possibly in a Bollywood film.
In a chat with BBC Asian Network, Rahul was asked, ‘Which of your teammates would make the best Bollywood actor?’ Abhishek Bachchan, who was also present during this interview, reminded Rahul that many cricketers had indeed been in the movies and Rahul shared, “Sunil Gavaskar tried to act. Syed Kirmani tried to act, without much success. Ajay Jadeja did one film. Good thing they stuck to the cricket,” he said with a laugh. When asked if Rahul would ever try his luck in the movies, he replied with a laugh, “No. I know what my strengths are. I’m not making a fool of myself.”
After a brief thought, he mentioned Virat Kohli’s name and said, “I think Virat has got a tremendous ability to mimic. He mimics people really well. He doesn’t do it very often nowadays, but I remember him as a young kid coming into the team when we were all seniors and… Like, his ability to mimic people was absolutely superb. And he has done so many ad films. He is pretty much a pro at it.”
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At this point, the interviewer jumped in and mentioned Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood actor. She said, “I am sure Anushka can give him some tips.” Virat and Anushka first met each other on the set of an ad film. Since then, he has appeared in hundreds of ads.
In the same chat, Dravid was also asked about his favourite Bollywood cricket film. He mentioned Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer, and also spoke about Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. “Lagaan, I thought, was really good. It was a fantastic film.”
Previously, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, in a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, spoke about Virat’s potential Bollywood career and said, “He is already a great actor. He is from Delhi, he is a Punjabi. He has seen that life. He has handled success so beautifully. He has maintained himself on every level – competition, looks, fitness, mentally.”
He added that Virat must not join films even after he retires from his cricket career. “He is also so funny. He will dance, mimic, his comic timing is great. He is doing very well in making the country proud, he should stay where he is and not join films. He should not join films even after retiring from his cricket career. He is genuinely a smart guy, not a cunning one,” he said.
Virat and Anushka got married in 2018 in a close-knit ceremony in Italy. The couple is now parents to their daughter, Vamika, and son, Akaay. They have been residing in the UK for a few years now.
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