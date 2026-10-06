‘Virat Kohli a superb mimic, done so many ads’: Rahul Dravid on cricketer who can be actor

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and as is the case with such famous sportspeople, he often faces the camera for brand endorsements. In a recent interview, former cricketer Rahul Dravid hinted that Virat could possibly have a career in front of the camera, possibly in a Bollywood film.

In a chat with BBC Asian Network, Rahul was asked, ‘Which of your teammates would make the best Bollywood actor?’ Abhishek Bachchan, who was also present during this interview, reminded Rahul that many cricketers had indeed been in the movies and Rahul shared, “Sunil Gavaskar tried to act. Syed Kirmani tried to act, without much success. Ajay Jadeja did one film. Good thing they stuck to the cricket,” he said with a laugh. When asked if Rahul would ever try his luck in the movies, he replied with a laugh, “No. I know what my strengths are. I’m not making a fool of myself.”