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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade flying kisses as RCB wins IPL 2026 final, watch
Photos and videos of Anushka Sharma's reaction to crucial moments in the IPL 2026 final have gone viral on social media.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive IPL title on Sunday, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Virat Kohli scored the fastest IPL half-century of his career and finished the match with a six over long on. The shot sealed RCB’s successful title defence. Virat remained unbeaten on 75.
As usual, Virat’s wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was present in the stadium, cheering for her husband and his team. Now, photos and videos of her reaction to crucial moments in the match have gone viral on social media, grabbing netizens’ attention.
In a video, Anushka was seen clapping and smiling as she celebrated RCB’s victory from the stands. After the win, Virat blew her a flying kiss, and Anushka returned the gesture.
Anushka later joined Virat on the field and was seen cheering as he and his RCB teammates lifted the IPL trophy.
You are now watching back-to-back champions! Take a bow, #RCB! ⭐⭐#TATAIPL 2026 Final pic.twitter.com/xCs5FaYcLQ
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
Virat Kohli’s Trophy Queen Anushka Sharma 💟 pic.twitter.com/CvmfN0vcu2
— 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗺 (@Sareem48) May 31, 2026
SMILING AND HAPPY ANUSHKA SHARMA.😍 pic.twitter.com/R1QnmYv4oo
— Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) May 31, 2026
Anushka Sharma is the Lucky charm of King Virat Kohli, Look at the she adores Kohli 😍♥️ pic.twitter.com/lRBgrBglDa
— Yuvraj Singh Fans (@Yuvifansclub) May 31, 2026
Virat Kohli has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ever since the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and remains one of its most significant players.
Anushka Sharma at Virat Kohli’s matches
Interestingly, Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma, seldom misses a chance to support him during various cricket matches. While she has earned both praise and unfair criticism from various quarters for her gestures, she and Virat have largely remained unperturbed by such comments.
In fact, Virat’s reactions upon spotting Anushka in the audience have often gone viral on social media, with the most recent being their emotional hug after RCB beat GT by a massive 92-run margin in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026.
About Anushka Sharma
One of the most acclaimed and successful actors of her generation, Anushka Sharma is known for her roles in movies such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), NH10 (2015), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Sultan (2016), Sui Dhaaga (2018), and Sanju (2018). Her most recent film appearance in a lead role was in Zero (2018).
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