Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade flying kisses as RCB wins IPL 2026 final, watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive IPL title on Sunday, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Virat Kohli scored the fastest IPL half-century of his career and finished the match with a six over long on. The shot sealed RCB’s successful title defence. Virat remained unbeaten on 75.

As usual, Virat’s wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was present in the stadium, cheering for her husband and his team. Now, photos and videos of her reaction to crucial moments in the match have gone viral on social media, grabbing netizens’ attention.