Virat Kohli’s gesture of love for Anushka Sharma goes horribly wrong, fans love it anyway. Watch

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has once again shared the screen with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli, for a new TV commercial. This time around, the cricketer is trying to bake a cookie for his wife, but his measurements go wrong with the chocolate chips, but he is confused why. That’s when Anushka steps in. Annoyed with her kitchen’s condition, she shows him what he thinks are the chocolate chips are actually pieces of wood.

Watching the chemistry between Anushka and Virat in the video, and Virat’s comfort with the camera, you vouch for the two to soon come together for a movie.

Kohli shared the TVC on social media while tagging the home interior company. He wrote, “Retired hurt interiors messing up your recipes? I definitely ‘woodn’t’ want Anushka to have this. Get the best quality materials and a seamless finish with @livspace to #LoveTheWayYouLiv #ad.”

As the cricketer shared the video on social media, his fans showered him with love and appreciated his acting skills. One of them commented on it saying, “Haha what an ad.. N paaji ghaint sardar ji lag rahe ho!!” Another added, “Bollywood is waiting for king.” A user also wrote, “Are sir bhut funny kar diya aapne to 🙂” while another commented, “Soo cute 😍😍”.

Besides appearing in these ads, Anushka is also busy prepping for the sports drama Chakda Xpress. The Netflix film will see her stepping into the shoes of popular cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It’s her first project after the 2018 release Zero, and also after becoming a mother. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.