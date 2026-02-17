Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram days after son Akaay’s birthday. Watch video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, known for their deep spiritual inclination, were once again spotted at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. The actor-cricketer couple was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday, and reportedly reached the ashram at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday to seek the guru’s blessings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

Photos from their latest visit to Keli Kunj Ashram have surfaced online, showing the couple attending the spiritual interaction. The visit came just days after their son Akaay’s birthday on February 15.

Virat Kohli wore a white kurta-pajama for the visit while Anushka Sharma was seen in a blue-and-white suit. Both wore tulsi malas and tilaks as they sought blessings from the spiritual guru.