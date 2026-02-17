Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram days after son Akaay’s birthday. Watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted seeking blessings at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan shortly after son Akaay’s birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat KohliAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. (Photo: YouTube/Bhajan Marg)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, known for their deep spiritual inclination, were once again spotted at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. The actor-cricketer couple was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday, and reportedly reached the ashram at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday to seek the guru’s blessings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

Photos from their latest visit to Keli Kunj Ashram have surfaced online, showing the couple attending the spiritual interaction. The visit came just days after their son Akaay’s birthday on February 15.

Virat Kohli wore a white kurta-pajama for the visit while Anushka Sharma was seen in a blue-and-white suit. Both wore tulsi malas and tilaks as they sought blessings from the spiritual guru.

 

 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s last visit to Vrindavan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known to frequently visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram. They last met the spiritual guru in December.

During the interaction at that time, Premanand Ji encouraged the couple to remain humble and joyful while treating their professional lives as a form of service to God. He urged them to continue chanting God’s name and to keep striving for spiritual growth.

He also advised them to make it their life’s goal to one day see God. “Make it your goal that even if in this life or the next one, you decide, but I want to meet you. You have shown all the happiness in life, I don’t want those now, I want you. And if I get to see you, all the happiness will come along with you in your feet. Stay joyful and happy.”

Responding to his words, Anushka had said, “Hum aapke hain Maharaj ji, aap humare (we are yours, you are ours).”

To this, Premanand Ji Maharaj replied warmly, “Hum sab Shree ji ke hain (We all belong to God).”

ALSO READ: Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buy a land in Alibaug

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently made headlines for a major real estate investment. Virat and Anushka purchased a land parcel measuring over five acres in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore.

The transaction, completed on January 13 in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Raigad district, involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.27 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This is the couple’s second Investment in Alibaug. Nearly four years ago, they had acquired an eight-acre land parcel in the area for around Rs 19 crore.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. The couple are parents to daughter Vamika, born in January 2021, and son Akaay, born in February 2024.

