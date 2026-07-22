Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in less than 6 months. Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who often visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram, were clicked exiting the ashram in Vrindavan on Wednesday, July 22. Virat and Anushka had covered their face with masks during their visit.

Virat was wearing a brown shirt with beige coloured pants and Anushka was seen wearing a white and blue kurta set and a dupatta wrapped around her head. Both Virat and Anushka had tilaks on their foreheads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Virat and Anushka previously visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in February, shortly after their son Akaay’s birthday. Before that, they had visited the ashram in December 2025.

At the time, the spiritual guru spoke to them about enlightenment and said, “Make it your goal that even if in this life or the next one, you decide, but I want to meet you. You have shown all the happiness in life; I don’t want that now, I want you. And if I get to see you, all the happiness will come along with you in your feet. Stay joyful and happy.” Anushka replied with a smile on her face, “Hum aapke hain Maharaj ji, aap humare (we are yours, you are ours).” The spiritual guru responded, “Hum sab Shree ji ke hain (We all belong to God).”

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Anushka and Virat have been married since 2017. The couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Italy and threw a massive, star-studded reception in India. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay, and have reportedly moved to the UK. The couple has stayed mum about their residence outside of India.

Previously, Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Sriram Nene had shared with YouTube channel Beer Biceps that Anushka and Virat were planning to move to London. “We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention,” he said.

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Anushka has not worked in Hindi films since 2018’s Zero. She finished shooting for Chakda Xpress, the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but the film never saw the light of day. Anushka stepped away from her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, in 2022.