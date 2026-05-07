‘Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visit led to traffic jam; cops issued warning’: Bengaluru eatery owner

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have had very different career trajectories in the Hindi film industry but there is still something that binds the actors, and that is their connection to their city – Bengaluru. Deepika grew up in the city, and Anushka also spent a large part of her life there. In a new interview, the director of Bengaluru’s famous eatery, Central Tiffin Room, Ganesh Poojari, recalled when Deepika Padukone visited the restaurant with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and the mayhem that followed after Anushka Sharma’s visit with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma remembered her college days

In a chat with Pinkvilla Biz, Ganesh recalled that he got a call about Virat and Anushka’s visit three days prior but he did not take it seriously and thought that it was “fake.” Leading up to their visit, he got multiple calls from their “local reference who manages VIP movement,” but assumed that it was just “hype.” Hours before their visit, he got another call, which was followed by a final call just minutes before their arrival. “I got a final call saying they are actually here at the corner, and have come in two cars. I still thought it is not real and after that, two cars came outside the entrance,” he shared and added that they cleared an entire floor for them. “We made them comfortable. They were with families,” he said.