scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma twin as they reach Mumbai airport, he thanks paparazzi for ‘understanding always’. Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were twinning in their black and white outfits as they left the city.

virat kohli anushka sharmaVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently posed for some photographs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was leaving the city for an undisclosed location. As the paparazzi stationed at the airport requested them to stop for a few pictures, the couple obliged happily.

In a video from the airport, Anushka and Virat are seen twinning in their white and black casual outfits. Anushka completed her look with a black bucket hat and Virat flaunted the red heart with the letter A on his sweatshirt. Virat also thanked the photographers for always being understanding and cooperative. As he started walking away, he told them, “Thank you so much. Thanks for understanding always, aap log..”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Virat and Anushka have requested the photographers not to click pictures of their toddler Vamika, a request that has largely been followed. The couple has maintained that they want Vamika to make her own decisions about social media exposure, and for that, she would need to grow up.

Also read |On Virat Kohli’s birthday, his and Anushka Sharma’s 5 romantic statements: ‘We live each day loving one another’

Virushka fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the couple’s latest video. One of them wrote, “Yaar kitna cute lgte hai dono sath me 🥰🥰 kisi ki najar naa lage dono ko😭🤲 (They look so cute together).” Another added, “So Adorable 🙌❤️.” Many didn’t miss the ace of hearts sweater worn by Virat. A fan commented, “❤️A on his sweatshirt.”

Anushka and Virat have been married for almost five years now. They tied the knot in Italy in an intimate ceremony on December 11, 2017.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...

The actor is prepping to make her return to acting after a gap of four years, with the sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she’ll play Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 01:18:07 pm
Next Story

Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Gaming is the secret weapon

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement