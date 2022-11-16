Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma twin as they reach Mumbai airport, he thanks paparazzi for ‘understanding always’. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was leaving the city for an undisclosed location. As the paparazzi stationed at the airport requested them to stop for a few pictures, the couple obliged happily.

In a video from the airport, Anushka and Virat are seen twinning in their white and black casual outfits. Anushka completed her look with a black bucket hat and Virat flaunted the red heart with the letter A on his sweatshirt. Virat also thanked the photographers for always being understanding and cooperative. As he started walking away, he told them, “Thank you so much. Thanks for understanding always, aap log..”.

Virat and Anushka have requested the photographers not to click pictures of their toddler Vamika, a request that has largely been followed. The couple has maintained that they want Vamika to make her own decisions about social media exposure, and for that, she would need to grow up.

Virushka fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the couple’s latest video. One of them wrote, “Yaar kitna cute lgte hai dono sath me 🥰🥰 kisi ki najar naa lage dono ko😭🤲 (They look so cute together).” Another added, “So Adorable 🙌❤️.” Many didn’t miss the ace of hearts sweater worn by Virat. A fan commented, “❤️A on his sweatshirt.”

Anushka and Virat have been married for almost five years now. They tied the knot in Italy in an intimate ceremony on December 11, 2017.

The actor is prepping to make her return to acting after a gap of four years, with the sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she’ll play Indian pacer, Jhulan Goswami.