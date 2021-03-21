Anushka Sharma holds daughter Vamika as Virat Kohli carries luggage in viral airport photos

Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were seen at the Ahmedabad airport on Sunday evening. In photos going viral now, the actor can be seen holding her daughter as Virat carried the luggage. As per the request of the couple, the baby’s face has not been revealed in the photos.

Anushka and Vamika had accompanied the Indian captain as India played England in Gujarat. India defeated England on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, and secured 3-2 series win.

Earlier in March, Virat had written a post for Anushka and Vamika on Women’s Day.

“Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” he wrote along side a cute candid of Anushka and Vamika.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter in January. In February, the couple announced the name of their newborn. In the post, the actor spoke about her motherhood experience and wrote, “Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full”.