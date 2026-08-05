Inside Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Rs 32 cr all-white Alibaug home with no TV, a huge pool

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known to have invested heavily in Alibaug. While the couple recently made headlines for reportedly investing Rs 40 crore in a five-acre plot in the coastal town, they had earlier purchased another property for Rs 19 crore. They subsequently invested an additional Rs 13 crore to build their dream holiday home. Designed by an international architecture firm, the villa is spread across a 10,000-square-foot plot. The home extensively uses natural materials, including pristine stone, exotic Italian marble, raw travertine and Turkish limestone, lending the space a warm yet luxurious character.

The holiday home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms and follows a California-Konkan design aesthetic.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s holiday home in Alibaug. (Photo: AD/YouTube) Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s holiday home in Alibaug. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

Designed in a palette of white and earthy tones, with touches of black and brown, the foyer opens into a serene and centred space. A dedicated statement wall beside the staircase is clad in exotic Italian marble, becoming one of the standout features of the living area.

The couple has kept the living room spacious and uncluttered. Double-height ceilings and large glass windows overlooking the pool allow abundant natural light to enter, adding drama to the otherwise understated space.

Anushka-Virat’s holiday home has double height ceiling. (Photo: AD/YouTube) Anushka-Virat’s holiday home has double height ceiling. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

Speaking about the living room in an interview with Architectural Digest, Virat said, “The most important thing for me in a holiday home is the feeling you get when you enter. The place has to be absolutely relaxed, centred, peaceful—just feeling at home away from your regular home.”

He added, “This is the living room. The most interesting feature for me was the double-height cutout within the living space, which is very important to me because I love natural light.”

Virat Kohli wanted to give the house a feeling of peace and relaxation. (Photo: AD/YouTube) Virat Kohli wanted to give the house a feeling of peace and relaxation. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

What sets Virat and Anushka’s holiday home apart is the absence of conventional entertainment systems. The living room has no television or other source of entertainment, allowing the space to become a place for conversations and family bonding.

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“There is no television or other source of entertainment here. This is where all the conversations take place,” Virat said.

For Virat, the holiday home is more than just a getaway. It is also a space where he can relive moments he missed during his childhood, including spending time with his family over shared meals.

Shared meals is an important part of Virat Kohli’s family time. (Photo: AD/YouTube) Shared meals is an important part of Virat Kohli’s family time. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

Speaking about the dining area, the cricketer explained why it holds emotional value beyond its design. “I really value and cherish having meals together as a family. That is because I didn’t do enough of that as a kid myself, because most of the day I was out practising and stuff,” he said.

Having come from humble beginnings and devoted much of his childhood to cricket, Virat has now achieved some of the biggest milestones in the sport. At this stage of his life, he says he wants to create a home where family takes precedence.

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Anushka-Virat’s home has circadian lighting. (Photo: AD/YouTube) Anushka-Virat’s home has circadian lighting. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

“I always look forward to running back home,” Virat said. Explaining how his priorities have changed, he added, “Work is a small part of my life and not the other way around.”

Outside, the home features a beautiful porch seating area beside the pool, surrounded by lush greenery.

The property features a rare Balinese Sukabumi stone-clad, temperature-controlled swimming pool and jacuzzi, along with a fully customised kitchen.

The home is also fully automated and includes features such as circadian lighting (lighting systems designed to mimic the natural outdoor progression of sunlight), gas-leak detectors, and advanced air and water filtration systems.

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While the villa has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the master bedroom holds a special place in Virat’s heart.

“It is always your room that you come back to and allow yourself to switch off from everything else,” he said.

The porch is set besides the pool, surrounded by lush greenery. (Photo: AD/YouTube) The porch is set besides the pool, surrounded by lush greenery. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

The master bedroom follows the home’s earthy aesthetic, with shades of beige, off-white and brown. A dedicated television wall is finished with Italian marble, adding a touch of luxury to the otherwise calm and understated space.

A temperature regulated pool. (Photo: AD/YouTube) A temperature regulated pool. (Photo: AD/YouTube)

After representing India for several years and achieving extraordinary success in cricket, Virat now unapologetically prioritises his family.

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“My family is my top priority. I’m busy playing cricket, but I always want to come back home. When you have kids and the family grows, the will to be back home also increases. I think work is a part of life that one needs to balance, not the other way around. I want to spend time with my daughter. I don’t want to miss the growing years,” he said.

The bathrooms are finished with pink onyx marble, which can cost up to Rs 2,400 per square foot. The white walls and large mirrors create a sense of openness and add further volume to the already expansive bathrooms.