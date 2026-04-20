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Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma return to Vrindavan, meet Premanand Maharaj amid IPL season. Watch
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's latest visit comes shortly after they were spotted arriving in Bengaluru for the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. A video of the couple meeting Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj at Kelly Kunj Ashram has surfaced online, capturing a calm and spiritual interaction between them and the revered saint. In the video, both Virat and Anushka appear deeply immersed in the moment, engaging quietly with the Maharaj.
For the visit, Anushka kept it simple in a white salwar suit, while Virat opted for a basic T-shirt. Both were seen wearing tulsi malas around their necks. In another clip, the couple can be seen seated among other devotees, attentively listening to the Maharaj’s discourse.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma listening to Premanand Maharaj This is real peace 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5CGYyr7aS
— Human ❤️💕 (@Infinity_Yaar) April 20, 2026
This isn’t the first time Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited the ashram. Despite now largely residing in London, they frequently travel back to India and make it a point to visit Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj. In fact, this marks their third visit to Vrindavan in the last five months and their second visit in 2026, with their previous trip taking place in February.
Their latest visit comes shortly after they were spotted arriving in Bengaluru for the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Virat is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are scheduled to face Gujarat Titans on April 24, followed by a match against Delhi Capitals on April 27.
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One of their earlier visits had also gone viral on social media. In that clip, Premanand Maharaj is seen asking the couple, “Are you happy?” Both Virat and Anushka nodded in agreement. He then shared a deeper perspective on wealth and spirituality, explaining that material success is not necessarily a sign of divine blessing. According to him, true blessings manifest as inner transformation, often accompanied by life’s challenges that guide individuals toward truth and peace.
The clip of their latest visit has once again drawn attention online, with many appreciating the couple’s grounded approach and their continued faith despite their global fame.
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