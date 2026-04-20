Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma return to Vrindavan, meet Premanand Maharaj amid IPL season. Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. A video of the couple meeting Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj at Kelly Kunj Ashram has surfaced online, capturing a calm and spiritual interaction between them and the revered saint. In the video, both Virat and Anushka appear deeply immersed in the moment, engaging quietly with the Maharaj.

For the visit, Anushka kept it simple in a white salwar suit, while Virat opted for a basic T-shirt. Both were seen wearing tulsi malas around their necks. In another clip, the couple can be seen seated among other devotees, attentively listening to the Maharaj’s discourse.