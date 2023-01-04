scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan ashram, meditate there for one hour. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen praying at the ashram in photos shared online. They reportedly stayed there for over an hour.

virat, anushka 1200Anushka Sharma rang in New Year with husband Virat Kohli in Dubai. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan ashram, meditate there for one hour. See pics
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were in the UAE to celebrate New Year. From there, the couple seems to have directly flown to Vrindavan, Mathura, to visit the Baba Neem Karoli ashram. The couple is a staunch follower of Baba Neem Karoli and had visited his ashram in Uttrakhand in November 2022 as well.

A few pictures of Anushka and Virat praying at the ashram surfaced on their fan pages on social media. In the photos, Virat is seen dressed in an olive jacket and black t-shirt. He has also worn a black cap while posing with a fan. Anushka has her face covered with a mask and is seen wearing a black sweater as she stands beside Virat in the viral photos.

As per an India Today report, the couple meditated at the ashram for an hour and avoided the paparazzi who were waiting to get a glimpse of them. They reached Vrindavan on Wednesday morning. As per reports, they also gave away blankets and woolens at the ashram.

Anushka and Virat recently treated their fans with pictures of them having a good time in Dubai. In the pictures posted by Virat, the couple seemed to be on a dinner date for which Anushka sported a black dress. Virat chose to wear a white t-shirt with white pants.

Anushka will be next seen in the sports drama, Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor has already wrapped the shoot of the movie which will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:46 IST
