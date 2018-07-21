Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s latest selfie is just perfect

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have never shied away from public display of affection. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have never shied away from public display of affection.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue giving couple goals as they travel across the United Kingdom. Late on Friday night, the Indian skipper once again made his many followers swoon over his love for his lovely wife and Bollywood actor Anushka. He shared a selfie with her and captioned it as, “Meal with the bestest! ♥️♥️♥️.” As soon as Virat shared the adorable click, it was showered with a lot of adulation and love of his fans. While some wrote, “Sweet perfect couple.♥”, “So cute”, “Fabulous”, others mentioned how the two stars are an inspiration for many.

Apart from spending time with each other, Virat and Anushka have also been meeting their friends for outings. On Friday, their photos posing with Shikhar Dhawan and his family went viral and now we have Anushka’s photo with her Pari makeup artist and friend Clover Wootton. The two became friends on the sets of horror film Pari and their camaraderie is much visible in the photo shared by Clover on her Instagram account. The photo has both the ladies sporting a radiant smile as they pose for the camera.

Addressed as Virushka by their fans, the beautiful couple has never shied away from public display of affection. Both Virat and Anushka have been expressing their love for each other in their many social media posts ever since they tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Their nuptials in Italy hogged a lot of limelight and their wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai made headlines for a long time.

On the work front, Anushka has two upcoming releases, Sui Dhaaga and Zero and Virat will be back on the cricket ground for a 5-match Test series against England starting from August 1.

