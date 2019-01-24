Anushka Sharma ‘can’t handle the beauty’ of Virat Kohli

After the Australian tour, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying their time together in New Zealand. The Zero actor is accompanying husband Kohli, who is in the country for the Indian cricket team’s series against NZ.

Sharma took to her Instagram account to share cute pictures. In one of the photos, she applied a filter on the Indian skipper’s face and captioned it, “Uff can’t handle the beauty.” The other photo had her sitting on a couch at what looks like a lunch date.

Later, Kohli also posted a selfie with his wife with the caption, “Moments with her”. The couple looked adorable as always. Their photos from a pizza outlet are also doing the rounds on fan pages.

Anushka Sharma was also seen cheering for her husband as he emerged victorious in the first One-day International match against the Black Caps on Wednesday.

Earlier, a photo of the power couple from the streets of Auckland, New Zealand went viral on social media. In the photo, Kohli interacted with his young fan while Sharma watched over.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often manage to take out time for each other amidst their busy schedules. A couple of days back, the two stars caught a match at the ongoing Australian Open and clicked pictures with tennis star Roger Federer.

On the work front, Sharma hasn’t announced her next project yet. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero which didn’t perform well at the box office.