Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ring in New Year with goofy expressions and three-tier cake, watch videos

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli rang in the New Year in South Africa, where the Indian cricket team is playing against the host team in a Test and ODI series.

Posting a photo of their celebrations from Centurion, Gauteng, and wishing their fans, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!” In the picture, the couple posed in front of a cake at the New Year party hosted at their hotel.

Anushka also shared several videos from the party, which had the hotel staff dancing to music as they all cut a three-tier cake amid a countdown to the New Year. A video also showed Anushka getting goofy with the party decor and Virat taking photos and videos of the bash.

Virat and Anushka had other reasons to celebrate, as India won against South Africa on Thursday. Anushka and her daughter Vamika were in the stadium, and Virat had even waved to the two of them from the field.

The couple welcomed Vamika last January. Virat and Anushka don’t want unauthorised photos of their daughter to be shared on social media, and have never revealed Vamika’s face in their social media posts. When the paparazzi did catch a glimpse of her, Virat requested them to not upload the photos. When they adhered to their request, Anushka thanked them in a note.