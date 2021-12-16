‘Baby ka photo mat lena’: Virat Kohli tells paps as he leaves for South Africa with Anushka Sharma, Vamika. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are protective parents, and they have been so since their daughter Vamika came into this world earlier this year. The parents have been requesting the photographers to not click their daughter and this time too, Virat jumped onto his feet to request the photographers to not take her photos.

As Anushka, Virat and Vamika left for South Africa for the upcoming Indian cricket series, the family faced a few photographers at the airport. Virat was the first one out of the team bus and said, “Baby ka photo mat lena (Please don’t click the baby).”

Vamika was born in January 2021 in Mumbai. The couple recently rang in their fourth wedding anniversary.

Anushka recently opened up about balancing motherhood with work in an interview with Grazia. She said, “I wanted to take some time off and understand what it was I wanted to do work-wise and what kind of movies I wanted to be a part of.” She also spoke about Virat’s support during the first trimester of her pregnancy and said, “Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

Anushka is looking forward to the release of Qala, starring Babil Khan, and Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. She is yet to sign her next acting project.