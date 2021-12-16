scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

‘Baby ka photo mat lena’: Virat Kohli tells paps as he leaves for South Africa with Anushka Sharma, Vamika. Watch

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and baby Vamika left for South Africa along with the rest of Team India. The couple have earlier requested the photographers to not click their baby.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 10:30:00 am
anushka sharma virat kohli birthdayAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika was born in January 2021. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are protective parents, and they have been so since their daughter Vamika came into this world earlier this year. The parents have been requesting the photographers to not click their daughter and this time too, Virat jumped onto his feet to request the photographers to not take her photos.

As Anushka, Virat and Vamika left for South Africa for the upcoming Indian cricket series, the family faced a few photographers at the airport. Virat was the first one out of the team bus and said, “Baby ka photo mat lena (Please don’t click the baby).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vamika was born in January 2021 in Mumbai. The couple recently rang in their fourth wedding anniversary.

Also Read |Sikandar Kher on mother Kirron Kher’s battle against cancer: ‘It was tough but she has always been a fighter’

Anushka recently opened up about balancing motherhood with work in an interview with Grazia. She said, “I wanted to take some time off and understand what it was I wanted to do work-wise and what kind of movies I wanted to be a part of.” She also spoke about Virat’s support during the first trimester of her pregnancy and said, “Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

Anushka is looking forward to the release of Qala, starring Babil Khan, and Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. She is yet to sign her next acting project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement