Virat Kohli rushes to Anushka Sharma, shares emotional hug after RCB’s big IPL 2026 win. Watch

Anushka Sharma was all by Virat Kohli's side as Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the IPL 2026 final.

Anushka Sharma has always been Virat Kohli’s loudest supporter, and fans have witnessed her cheering him on through every high and low of his cricket journey. Last night, Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the IPL 2026 final after defeating Gujarat Titans by a massive 92-run margin in Qualifier 1.

The match was a visual treat for the ‘Virushka’ (as fans of Virat and Anushka call them) fans, as while RCB’s performance grabbed attention on the field, it was Anushka Sharma’s reactions in the stands and also her and Virat’s heartwarming moment after the match that quickly became the talk of social media.