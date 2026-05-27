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Virat Kohli rushes to Anushka Sharma, shares emotional hug after RCB’s big IPL 2026 win. Watch
Virat Kohli made hearts melt as he rushed straight to Anushka Sharma for an emotional hug after RCB secured their IPL 2026 final spot.
Anushka Sharma has always been Virat Kohli’s loudest supporter, and fans have witnessed her cheering him on through every high and low of his cricket journey. Last night, Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the IPL 2026 final after defeating Gujarat Titans by a massive 92-run margin in Qualifier 1.
The match was a visual treat for the ‘Virushka’ (as fans of Virat and Anushka call them) fans, as while RCB’s performance grabbed attention on the field, it was Anushka Sharma’s reactions in the stands and also her and Virat’s heartwarming moment after the match that quickly became the talk of social media.
During the match, Anushka’s every reaction was well captured. When Virat Kohli lost his wicket, the cameras quickly turned towards Anushka in the stands, capturing her visibly shocked and disappointed expression.
See reactions of Anushka Sharma:
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Anushka Sharma’s celebration in this match says it all — pure joy and emotions on display. ❤️🔥#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/VezUB7ctbC
— Faruk (@uf2151593) May 26, 2026
Despite Kohli’s wicket, RCB continued their dominant performance against Gujarat Titans and eventually secured a comfortable victory to storm into the IPL 2026 final.
Moments after RCB sealed the victory, Virat was seen walking straight towards Anushka Sharma in the stands before sharing an emotional hug with her. The couple looked visibly overwhelmed as the franchise marched into yet another IPL final, with fans flooding social media platforms with clips and pictures from the celebration.
See videos of Anushka and Virat:
They both are soulmates fr 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/5JXyRJ2a1t
— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 26, 2026
“Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman.” ❤️ Seeing Anushka support Virat from the stands is always the purest thing. The ultimate support system! 👑✨ #RCB #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka #IPL2026 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/eZELjRkgA1
— Blessing ✨ (@Lawrance3981881) May 26, 2026
Anushka Sharma’s look
Anushka Sharma attended the recent RCB vs GT IPL match wearing a white floral top with puffy sleeves. She paired it with a pair of light-blue denim.
Anushka always by Virat’s side
Anushka has always been a constant presence during many of Virat’s important matches over the years. Social media users continue to shower love on ‘Virushka,’ often calling them one of the country’s most adored celebrity couples.
Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. The couple are parents to two children — daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024. They spend much of their time in London, where they have chosen to raise their children away from the public spotlight.
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