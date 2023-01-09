Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma hold daughter Vamika’s hands in a stunning photo from vacation: ‘Rabba bakshiyan tu…’

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are in a gratitude mode at present and it is obvious via their social media and real-life appearances. Days after Virat and Anushka were seen at an ashram in Vrindavan, the cricketer penned a gratitude post, thanking God for bestowing him with so many blessings.

In a photo he shared, Virat is seen with Anushka and daughter Vamika. As the two hold Vamika’s hands, they can be seen walking on a beach. “Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada (God you have bestowed me with so many blessings that I have nothing left to ask you, only want to thank you).”

See Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s photo with daughter Vamika Kohli:

The photo appears to be from their recent holiday to the UAE. As is their wont, Vamika’s face is not visible in the photo. The celeb couple was recently seen at Vrindavan’s Baba Neem Karoli ashram, before they left for Dubai. The video showed Anushka and Virat sitting on the floor, with their hands joined in prayer. Anushka was seen with her head covered and her daughter in her lap. The duo also prostrated themselves before leaving the ashram.

See photos from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s New Years:

Anushka has been away from films for almost four years now. She will be seen in the upcoming sports drama Chakda XPress, in which she plays the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix.