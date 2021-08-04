Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma was impressed by his ‘joking’ at 1st meeting, wishes his father was alive to meet daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. They were blessed with daughter Vanika this year.

Bollywood actor and producer, Anushka Sharma has often spoken about her love story with Virat Kohli. But, recently, the captain of the Indian cricket team, Kohli, opened up about his first meeting with the actor, and what was it that clicked between them.

Virat Kohli sat down for a chat with cricketer Dinesh Karthik ahead of India’s Test series in England. During their conversation, when Karthik recalled the Indian skipper’s first meeting with Anushka, Kohli added with a smile, “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the power couples of the country and definitely a fan favourite. They are addressed as ‘Virushka’ and are always showered with love and appreciation whenever they appear together. Their Italian wedding had the fans going gaga over them, and now everyone is waiting to catch a glimpse of their daughter Vamika. But, Kohli wishes his father would have been alive to meet his daughter and experience the happiness of being with a grandchild.

Kohli’s father had passed away in 2006 due to a cardiac arrest.

When Dinesh Kartik asked him if he misses his dad and he hasn’t seen Vamika, the cricketer replied, “He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.”

Virat and Anushka embraced parenthood on January 11 with the birth of their daughter Vamika. The couple has been very private about sharing their lives on social media. They have also requested media to not click their daughter’s pictures in the past as they want her to grow up away from the gaze of the paparazzi.

Currently, the couple is stationed in England where the Indian cricket team will be playing a five-match Test series with England. The actor has been sharing pictures from her time in the foreign land with her husband and daughter. A few days ago, she shared a group picture with Kohli, their daughter Vamika, actor Athiya Shetty, and cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul.