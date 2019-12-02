Virat Kohli reveals his favourite Anushka Sharma film

In a recent interview, Virat Kohli spilled the beans about his favourite Anushka Sharma performance (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma). In a recent interview, Virat Kohli spilled the beans about his favourite Anushka Sharma performance (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma).

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has many fans and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli is one of them. In a recent interview with India Today, Virat revealed his favourite Anushka movie.

Stating that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is his absolute favourite film of Anushka, Virat said that the character she plays in the film (Alizeh Khan) is the one he keeps coming back to and even watches a few clips of on YouTube every now and then.

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hands down. That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open Youtube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…. that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere,” Virat Kohli said.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead and starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a significant role. It was helmed and produced by Karan Johar.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a critical and commercial success. It minted an impressive Rs 237.56 crore at the box office.

