Angry Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pen notes as fan shares video of his hotel room: ‘Absolute disgrace, violation of a human being’

Anushka also shared her disappointment and wondered where one can draw the line in face of such behaviour. Sharing a screenshot of the video, the actor wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Virat and Anushka have been very clear about drawing the line between private and public ever since they started dating. They have also requested the media not to share photos featuring daughter Vamika, contending she will take a decision what and how much to share once she is of age. When there have been transgressions, the couple has called out those out of the line.

“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” the couple had said in a request to the media after their daughter’s birth.