Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli hang out with a ‘beautiful boy’ in England

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have made a new friend in a dog in England. The latest Instagram post of he cricketer features him, his wife and a “beautiful boy”. The caption of the cute click reads, “Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us 😍🐶” Going by the picture, it seems Virushka (as Virat and Anushka’s fans love to address them) were out for grocery shopping where they met their furry friend.

Well, this is not the first time that we are acquainted with Virat and Anushka’s fondness for a canine. A few months back we saw another adorable photo of the couple where the two were enjoying the company of a puppy. Anushka’s love for animals is not news for her fans. The actor, on her 30th birthday, announced her big plan for the year. She will be building an animal shelter outside Mumbai so that her ‘fellow living beings’ get “equal rights, equal care and equal love.”

Also, the couple has contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Kerala flood victims. They have also done their bit to support the animals in crisis. “Anushka and Virat are sending a truck loaded with food and medicines and support systems for the animals in need,” a source in the know of the development told IANS.

“They have teamed up with a local animal rights NGO and are also helping to send rescue teams comprising eight members for rehab and treatment. Rescue teams will be looking at the rescue of strays in Kerala and the protection of wildlife. They will look to provide support and care to the animals that are in need of urgent help,” the source added.

Virat is in England with the Indian cricket team to play a five-test series. Anushka has accompanied the Indian skipper on his tour to spend some time with him. The actor has often been spotted in the stands cheering for her darling husband as he played against England.

