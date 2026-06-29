Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cheer for Team India during Women’s T20 World Cup match

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine were seen at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were among the prominent faces at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground on Sunday as they turned up to support the Indian women’s cricket team in their must-win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia. There are many photos and videos of Anushka and Virat all over their fan pages.

The star couple was seen watching the high-pressure encounter from the stands alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan, and his wife Sophie Shine. The pictures and videos of the stars are quickly going viral on social media.

As the high-stakes clash unfolded, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen passionately cheering for the Indian women’s cricket team from the stands. The couple applauded key moments during the game, showing their support as Team India battled Australia in a must-win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match.