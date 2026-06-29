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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cheer for Team India during Women’s T20 World Cup match
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma joined Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan at Lord's to cheer for Team India during the Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were among the prominent faces at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground on Sunday as they turned up to support the Indian women’s cricket team in their must-win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia. There are many photos and videos of Anushka and Virat all over their fan pages.
The star couple was seen watching the high-pressure encounter from the stands alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan, and his wife Sophie Shine. The pictures and videos of the stars are quickly going viral on social media.
As the high-stakes clash unfolded, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen passionately cheering for the Indian women’s cricket team from the stands. The couple applauded key moments during the game, showing their support as Team India battled Australia in a must-win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match.
Kohli and Anushka remained engrossed throughout the game, while Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan also joined in cheering for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side from the stands.
Another set of photos too made it to the fan pages where Virat Kohli was seen meeting a special fan at Lord’s.
See the photos and videos here:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma watching India vs Australia Match. pic.twitter.com/kCrE8NQZ1b
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 28, 2026
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Lords Stadium. pic.twitter.com/E21Vi8XFLQ
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 28, 2026
Listen to that Roar !! 😭 pic.twitter.com/v86E0HVYqu
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 28, 2026
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Ravi Shastri At Lord’s Stadium, Supporting Indian Women’s Team Against Australia In The T20 World Cup 2026.📸🩵
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.#INDvAUS #Virushka #London pic.twitter.com/x4JGzCIoV3
— virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) June 28, 2026
Virat Kohli with a special fan at Lord’s ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jPkrcyaF4m
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 28, 2026
The presence of some of India’s biggest cricket names added to the atmosphere at the Home of Cricket, with fans celebrating the show of support for the women’s team.
For their appearance at Lord’s, Anushka Sharma kept her look understated in a blue dress, paired with flats and a cap, while Virat Kohli opted for a brown shirt and white trousers.
Not only the fan pages but also the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared photos on Instagram featuring Virat, Anushka, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan, and Sophie posing together in the stands.
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Australia defeated India by six wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match, which eliminated the Indian team from the tournament.
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