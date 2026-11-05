Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India, and while the couple’s solid partnership is often seen as ‘couple goals’, the duo has faced some challenges in the past with regard to their relationship. In an earlier interaction, Virat and Anushka spoke about these challenges and how they discovered the way to overcome them so they could become “true partners” for each other.

Virat and Anushka started dating each other in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. As soon as the most popular cricketer in India and one of the most celebrated actors in Hindi cinema got together, there were many naysayers who would frequently attack their relationship. They also went through a phase when external influences tried to create a wedge between the two, but they sailed through all such obstacles. During a live chat with their fans in 2020, Anushka shared that while they faced their share of challenges, they quickly realised that the root of such problems was always external.

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‘A lot of negativity around us’

Anushka shared, “We have had a lot of challenges but what we both realised that those challenges were not coming from us. They were just external challenges… Issues outside of our relationship. Our companionship was strong that it always stood up against it, and we didn’t have to try hard to do that.” She said that they made a “promise to each other” that they would never allow “a third thing to get in between us. We have that kind of trust and faith in each other.”

Virat and Anushka got married in 2018. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Virat and Anushka got married in 2018. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Virat also spoke about the same and said that since they had their successful, individual careers, and were both celebrated personalities when they got together, they faced some negativity. “I think there is a lot of negativity around as well, where people can’t just accept that how two people can just be together and be happy. ‘This doesn’t look real,’ they say,” he said. Virat added that this has been the primary challenge that they have faced as a couple. “They start judging you and they try to bring that negativity to your life. So I think that’s been our challenge: to keep that away, to keep believing in love, to keep believing in our own journey together, and now we have become so strong together in neglecting those negative energies that those things have stopped bothering us now,” he shared.

‘Anushka has givem me strength and clarity’

Virat said that the only solution to this is to live life in a “fearless manner”. “If we are walking on the right path together, we are honest with each other, we are helping one another, we feel there is no need to entertain any kind of outside force into this space that we have,” he said.

In the same chat, Virat and Anushka also spoke about how they complete each other, and Anushka recalled how their relationship was easy-going right from the beginning. Virat shared that he is “grateful” for the “amount of strength and clarity that Anushka has given me” because he learnt about a totally different point of view in life, all thanks to her. “She has certainly helped me in every moment since the time we have been together,” he said.

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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma started dating in 2013. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma started dating in 2013.

‘Really rare that we found each other’

Anushka recalled the early days of their relationship and said that they “hit it off very easily because we were very real with one another from the beginning. There was no farce at all. There was no pretense because I was someone who was, ‘What you see is what you get’ and he was exactly like that. I thought it was really rare that we found each other.”

She then recalled the promise that they made to one another that helped them in becoming “true partners” and shared, “I will work on myself and he will do the same so we continue on this journey as true partners and that’s how we are able to have so much fun together and we can be enough for one another.” Virat then added, “We both complete each other through every situation and I think that’s the biggest essence of our teamwork.”

Virat and Anushka will soon celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple is parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.