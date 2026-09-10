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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cameos in Hanuman Ansh sequel? Co-producer speaks out
Namrata Singh, co-producer of Vishal Chaturvedi's sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh, has confirmed they always imagined the film as a trilogy.
After turning into a surprise box-office phenomenon, Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh is set to expand into a trilogy. Co-producer Namrata Singh recently revealed that the team is already planning two sequels, with the third instalment envisioned on a global scale. She has also reached out to several prominent Indian and international personalities for potential cameos.
Hanuman Ansh to be made into a trilogy
During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Namrata revealed that they were always pitching Hanuman Ansh as a trilogy. While the first part revolved around Neem Karoli Baba’s early years in Kainchi Dham, Utttarakhand, the second part will go deeper into that chapter. “Nothing is written yet. It’ll take a couple of months for the team to calibrate. We need to take a break before that. We haven’t done that in one-and-a-half years. We thought we’ll get a respite after release, but now our days are long! So, we’ll at least take 90 days to resume work,” said Namrata.
The third part of the Hanuman Ansh trilogy will go global. “The third film will focus on how he (Neem Karoli Baba) put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc.,” added Namrata.
When asked whether the makers had reached out to celebrities who are followers of Neem Karoli Baba, including Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the Hanuman Ansh co-producer revealed that she had approached some of them for cameos in the film. “I have reached out to some of them, and they were aware of the film earlier,” said Namrata.
About Hanuman Ansh
Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba. The film initially released in only 25 screens on August 7. It managed to earn only Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 70 lakh in the first two weeks. The upsurge began in the third week when it finally went beyond the Rs 1 crore mark on its third Sunday, earning Rs 2.50 crore.
Also Read — Hanuman Ansh box office day 34: Neem Karoli Baba film makes 90x on investment, earns Rs 180 cr
That set the ball rolling, as Hanuman Ansh went on to garner Rs 10 crore in week 3 and over Rs 16 crore in week 4. As its week 5 draws to a close, the film has already earned over Rs 86 crore, with one day still to go.
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