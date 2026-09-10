Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cameos in Hanuman Ansh sequel? Co-producer speaks out

After turning into a surprise box-office phenomenon, Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh is set to expand into a trilogy. Co-producer Namrata Singh recently revealed that the team is already planning two sequels, with the third instalment envisioned on a global scale. She has also reached out to several prominent Indian and international personalities for potential cameos.

Hanuman Ansh to be made into a trilogy

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Namrata revealed that they were always pitching Hanuman Ansh as a trilogy. While the first part revolved around Neem Karoli Baba’s early years in Kainchi Dham, Utttarakhand, the second part will go deeper into that chapter. “Nothing is written yet. It’ll take a couple of months for the team to calibrate. We need to take a break before that. We haven’t done that in one-and-a-half years. We thought we’ll get a respite after release, but now our days are long! So, we’ll at least take 90 days to resume work,” said Namrata.