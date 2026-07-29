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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy Rs 18.29 cr luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have added another premium address to their real estate portfolio by purchasing a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Versova.
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have expanded their impressive real estate portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova. According to property registration documents, the couple has acquired a 2,644 sq ft residence for Rs 18.29 crore in the premium Godrej Skyshore residential project in Andheri West.
The upscale apartment is located on one of the higher floors of the development and reportedly includes an additional 316 sq ft exclusive area along with three dedicated parking spaces.
Anushak-Virat’s premium property that did not materialise
One of Virat Kohli’s most talked-about real estate investments was a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Worli neighbourhood. The cricketer had reportedly booked the 7,171-square-foot, four-bedroom residence on the 35th floor in 2016 for around Rs 34 crore. However, according to media reports, Virat later decided to cancel the booking, making the premium property one of the most discussed real estate deals that ultimately did not materialise.
More property details of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
The latest acquisition adds to Virat and Anushka’s growing portfolio, which already includes luxury properties in Mumbai, Gurugram and Alibaug. The couple has consistently invested in premium real estate over the years, making them one of the most prominent celebrity investors in the country.
Born and raised in West Delhi, Virat Kohli also owns a lavish 10,000-square-foot residence in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods. Valued at approximately Rs 80 crore, the luxury home reportedly features a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and several other premium amenities, making it one of the most impressive properties in the cricketer’s real estate portfolio.
In January 2026, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma further expanded their real estate portfolio by purchasing more than five acres of land in Zirad village, near Awas Beach in Alibaug, for approximately Rs 37.86 crore. According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction involved two adjoining land parcels spanning around 21,010 square metres and was officially registered on January 13, 2026.
The acquisition came a few years after the celebrity couple made headlines for buying an eight-acre plot in Alibaug for around Rs 19 crore in 2022. They have since built a luxurious villa on the property, featuring premium amenities such as a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling landscaped garden, covered parking, and staff quarters, making it one of their most lavish holiday homes.
More about Anushka and Virat
This new property purchase comes at a time when the couple has largely maintained a low public profile, balancing professional commitments with family life.
Anushka and Virat have been married since 2017. The couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Italy and threw a massive, star-studded reception in India. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay, and have reportedly moved to the UK. The couple has stayed mum about their residence outside of India.
While Virat Kohli continues his cricketing career, Anushka Sharma has deliberately maintained a low profile, choosing to focus on her family life with husband Virat and their two children, Vamika and Akaay, rather than making frequent public appearances. Unlike many of her Bollywood contemporaries, the actor is rarely seen at industry events or actively posting on social media. As a result, every candid photograph or fan-captured video of Anushka quickly grabs attention, delighting her fans who eagerly await glimpses of the actor.
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