Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy Rs 18.29 cr luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have expanded their impressive real estate portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova. According to property registration documents, the couple has acquired a 2,644 sq ft residence for Rs 18.29 crore in the premium Godrej Skyshore residential project in Andheri West.

The upscale apartment is located on one of the higher floors of the development and reportedly includes an additional 316 sq ft exclusive area along with three dedicated parking spaces.

Anushak-Virat’s premium property that did not materialise

One of Virat Kohli’s most talked-about real estate investments was a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Worli neighbourhood. The cricketer had reportedly booked the 7,171-square-foot, four-bedroom residence on the 35th floor in 2016 for around Rs 34 crore. However, according to media reports, Virat later decided to cancel the booking, making the premium property one of the most discussed real estate deals that ultimately did not materialise.