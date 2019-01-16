Anushka Sharma gets a special mention in Virat Kohli’s latest Instagram post

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time together in Australia. While the Indian skipper is down under for a three-match ODI series against Australia, the Zero actor is accompanying him on the tour.

Kohli recently took to his social media account to share a photo of himself with his ladylove Anushka and Indian cricket team’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar. The lovely picture has been shared with the caption, “With some people, you don’t need to make an effort to connect. 🙏😇❤” Kohli on Tuesday scored a century in Adelaide which was instrumental in India’s victory.

After the match, Anushka Sharma posted a cute video of her husband where she used a puppy filter without his knowledge. In the video, a clueless Kohli smiled at his wife as she recorded him. The video was shared with the caption “Cutie” and two heart-eyes emoticons.

Anushka also recently posted pictures of herself with Virat on Instagram. “Days like these, ❤️🥰” wrote the 30-year-old actor along with the pictures. The ‘proud’ wife also appreciated team India after they won the test series against Australia.

Sharing a photo of the team, she wrote, “They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest .🇮🇳🙏 So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli ❤️”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She played a specially-abled character in the movie opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina Kaif also played a pivotal role in the film.