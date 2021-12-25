scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma applaud Ranveer Singh’s ‘superlative’ performance in 83: ‘Just sheer brilliance on your part’

Anushka Sharma found Ranveer Singh's performance in 83 "superlative". Virat Kohli said that the actor was on a different level altogether.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 2:29:10 pm
virat anushka 83 reviewAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently watched 83.

Director Kabir Khan’s 83 is being applauded by fans, film critics and members of Indian the film fraternity alike. From its pitch-perfect casting to its well-written script, everything about this Ranveer Singh-starrer is impressing viewers. Recently, actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, watched the sports drama and were left in awe.

Anushka found Ranveer’s performance in the film “superlative” as she wrote, “Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part.” Not just Ranveer, the actor also liked the performances of the other cast members. Singing praises of 83, Anushka wrote on Twitter, “A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and
@RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film.”

Virat Kohli tweeted, “Couldn’t have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well.”

He added, “@RanveerOfficial was a different level altogether. Great job everyone! @therealkapildev
@kabirkhankk.”

Earlier, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Suniel Shetty, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others, had shared their reviews of 83 on social media. Even veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri shared with The Indian Express that his memories of the 1983 World Cup came rushing back as he watched 83.

