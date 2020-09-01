Anushka and I are looking forward to the third member joining the clan: Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been “over the moon” ever since they came to know about “the third member joining the clan.” In a recent interview, the Indian skipper and captain of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) talked about the feeling of becoming a father. Kohli also mentioned how he got to spend good time with wife Anushka thanks to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Talking about embracing parenthood on RCB’s YouTube show Bold Diaries, Kohli said, “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. The kind of love that was showered on us when we announced it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

Would-be parents Virushka recently celebrated news of the pregnancy with RCB players. They cut a cake as everyone congratulated them.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent the longest time together during the lockdown. From playing cricket on their terrace to binge-watching shows, their social media posts were proof that the two made the most of the time together.

“We never got so much time to spend together ever since we started seeing each other. This is the longest we got to spend together. To be home with the one you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better and we just made the most of that whole time and created a routine for ourselves. We didn’t pressurise ourselves on learning this or that. It was tough initially, but we got used to it,” Kohli shared.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd