scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra make it to Instagram Rich list, here’s how much they earn for each post

The Instagram rich list is released every year and ranks celebrities on how much they earn on the photo-sharing app. Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra have made it to the list.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2021 9:53:34 am
Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra made it Instagram's Rich List 2021Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra made it Instagram's Rich List 2021 (Photo: Instagram/ Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra)

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra are on the Instagram Rich List of 2021. Priyanka is on the 27th spot and if reports are to be believed, she makes $403,000 (an estimated Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-blogging app. Last year, Priyanka was at the 19th spot on the list. While her earnings have seen a significant increase over the past one year, others have had a higher increase.

Meanwhile, Virat, who was at 23 last year, overtook her and is now in the top 20, and earns Rs 5 crore for a post. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo heads the list, making Rs 11.9 crore from each sponsored post.

Virat makes it to top 20 Virat makes it to top 20 on Instagram Rich list

Ronaldo pushed out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who earns Rs 11 crore with each post. Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez are on the list as well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Instagram rich list is released every year and ranks celebrities on how much they earn on the photo-sharing app.

Priyanka Chopra on Instagram's Rich List Priyanka Chopra is on Instagram’s Rich List

Recently, Priyanka was announced as the new face of lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The actor took to her Instagram and shared the news, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor old vacation photo friends Tanisha Santoshi, Sharan Sharma
Janhvi Kapoor will give you wanderlust with her vacation photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement