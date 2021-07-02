Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra make it to Instagram Rich list, here’s how much they earn for each post

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra are on the Instagram Rich List of 2021. Priyanka is on the 27th spot and if reports are to be believed, she makes $403,000 (an estimated Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-blogging app. Last year, Priyanka was at the 19th spot on the list. While her earnings have seen a significant increase over the past one year, others have had a higher increase.

Meanwhile, Virat, who was at 23 last year, overtook her and is now in the top 20, and earns Rs 5 crore for a post. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo heads the list, making Rs 11.9 crore from each sponsored post.

Ronaldo pushed out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who earns Rs 11 crore with each post. Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez are on the list as well.

The Instagram rich list is released every year and ranks celebrities on how much they earn on the photo-sharing app.

Recently, Priyanka was announced as the new face of lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The actor took to her Instagram and shared the news, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do.”