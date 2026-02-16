Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white as they jet off from Mumbai; fans notice her Tulsi mala

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the Mumbai airport.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. They were captured by the photographers before they made their way to the airport’s gate.

At the airport, Anushka Sharma was seen in an off-white suit featuring a floral block-print motif on the kurta. She completed her look with a tulsi mala around her neck and a bindi on her forehead.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, opted for a cream shirt paired with brown trousers.

