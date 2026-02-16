Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white as they jet off from Mumbai; fans notice her Tulsi mala

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wearing a tulsi mala around her neck and a bindi on her forehead.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
2 min readBengaluruFeb 16, 2026 01:29 PM IST
virat kohli, anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the Mumbai airport.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. They were captured by the photographers before they made their way to the airport’s gate.

At the airport, Anushka Sharma was seen in an off-white suit featuring a floral block-print motif on the kurta. She completed her look with a tulsi mala around her neck and a bindi on her forehead.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, opted for a cream shirt paired with brown trousers.

Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are ‘my biggest critics’: ‘My family is my North Star who keep me grounded’

See Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently made headlines after the cricketer’s Instagram account temporarily disappeared. Fans were quick to panic, with some flocking to the comments section of the actor’s latest post to drop messages. One fan wrote, “Bhabhi, bhaiya kaha hai (Sister-in-law, where is our brother)?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma’s cricket drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of Indian women’s cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The film’s makers have not officially confirmed whether it has been shelved, leaving its future uncertain.

Also Read – She won a National Award at four, starred with Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal — then her life took an unexpected turn

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are parents to two children: daughter Vamika (born January 2021) and son Akaay (born February 2024). The couple prioritises a life away from the spotlight, often spending time in London to shield their children from media scrutiny.

