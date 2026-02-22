Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with paps at Mumbai airport, cricketer says ‘Plane won’t wait for us’. Watch videos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The airport spotting turned out to be especially memorable for a few paparazzi, who had the chance to pose for photos with the couple.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The couple opted for casual wear for their latest airport outing. Anushka, meanwhile, was once again seen wearing her tulsi mala.

Sharing a video of Anushka and Virat, a paparazzi wrote, “Anushka and Virat just made everybody’s day! ❤️getting clicked at airport departure — with papps and even papps turning into fans for a quick snap! ❤️✨.”

See the latest videos of Virat and Anushka: