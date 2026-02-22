Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with paps at Mumbai airport, cricketer says ‘Plane won’t wait for us’. Watch videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made the paparazzi’s morning extra special when they stopped to pose for photos with them at the Mumbai airport.
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The airport spotting turned out to be especially memorable for a few paparazzi, who had the chance to pose for photos with the couple.
The couple opted for casual wear for their latest airport outing. Anushka, meanwhile, was once again seen wearing her tulsi mala.
Sharing a video of Anushka and Virat, a paparazzi wrote, “Anushka and Virat just made everybody’s day! ❤️getting clicked at airport departure — with papps and even papps turning into fans for a quick snap! ❤️✨.”
See the latest videos of Virat and Anushka:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at the iconic Gateway of India waterfront as they returned to Mumbai from Alibaug.
Over the years, Alibaug has become a preferred getaway for the couple. They recently reportedly purchased a five-acre plot in Zirad village, Raigad, adding to their existing eight-acre farmhouse acquired in 2022.
See another video of Anushka and Virat:
Last week, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan to seek the guru’s blessings. Photos from their latest visit to the Keli Kunj Ashram surfaced online. The visit came just days after their son Akaay’s birthday. Akaay was born on February 15, 2024, in London, where the family is believed to have shifted base. They also have a daughter, Vamika was born in January 2021.
