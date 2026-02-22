Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with paps at Mumbai airport, cricketer says ‘Plane won’t wait for us’. Watch videos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made the paparazzi’s morning extra special when they stopped to pose for photos with them at the Mumbai airport.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
2 min readBengaluruFeb 22, 2026 09:39 AM IST
virat anushkaAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The airport spotting turned out to be especially memorable for a few paparazzi, who had the chance to pose for photos with the couple.

The couple opted for casual wear for their latest airport outing. Anushka, meanwhile, was once again seen wearing her tulsi mala.

Also read | Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine; Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli react to adorable wedding pictures: ‘Mubarkaan jatt ji’

Sharing a video of Anushka and Virat, a paparazzi wrote, “Anushka and Virat just made everybody’s day! ❤️getting clicked at airport departure — with papps and even papps turning into fans for a quick snap! ❤️✨.”

See the latest videos of Virat and Anushka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at the iconic Gateway of India waterfront as they returned to Mumbai from Alibaug.

Over the years, Alibaug has become a preferred getaway for the couple. They recently reportedly purchased a five-acre plot in Zirad village, Raigad, adding to their existing eight-acre farmhouse acquired in 2022.

See another video of Anushka and Virat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Last week, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan to seek the guru’s blessings. Photos from their latest visit to the Keli Kunj Ashram surfaced online. The visit came just days after their son Akaay’s birthday. Akaay was born on February 15, 2024, in London, where the family is believed to have shifted base. They also have a daughter, Vamika was born in January 2021.

