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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made first appearance after LizLaz row; she rebukes fan
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi, and videos of them together at the airport have been doing the rounds on social media.
Virat Kohliwas recently in the news after he allegedly liked German influencer LizLaz’s bold photo. He and wife Anushka Sharma made their first public appearance after the controversy. On Sunday, the couple reportedly were seen travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi, and videos of them together at the airport have been doing the rounds on social media.
The video shows Virat dressed in a casual grey T-shirt and jeans, while Anushka wore a relaxed outfit—a kurta with floral detailing paired with palazzo pants and a green dupatta. As the couple made their way through the airport, they were followed by a fan who wanted to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli. However, a video shows Anushka rebuking the fan for persistently following them. She is seen saying, “Relax, relax.” to the fan in the clip.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi pic.twitter.com/8hU0pUeI3f
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 19, 2026
More pictures of Virat Anushka from Airport today 👩🏻❤️👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/HKb5dIHBtJ
— S (@kohlifangurl) April 19, 2026
Virat and Anushka have been spotted at the airport at a time when the Indian Premier League 2026 is in full swing. It is reported that the couple might have travelled to Delhi to visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. The couple often visit Premanand Maharaj and seek his blessings.
Virat recently made headlines after allegedly liking German influencer LizLaz’s bold photos on the platform. However, it remains unclear if the cricketer liked the photo accidentally or if it was an algorithm glitch.
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LizLaz reacted to the same and told Hindustan Times, “I felt a bit sorry for him actually!,” says Liz to HT, “I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”
The controversy erupted a year after a similar incident took place when fans noticed that Virat had ‘liked’ one of Avneet Kaur’s Instagram posts. The cricketer had issued a clarifying statement at the time and had blamed the algorithm of Instagram for the same.
He had written, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”
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