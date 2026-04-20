Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made first appearance after LizLaz row; she rebukes fan

Virat Kohliwas recently in the news after he allegedly liked German influencer LizLaz’s bold photo. He and wife Anushka Sharma made their first public appearance after the controversy. On Sunday, the couple reportedly were seen travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi, and videos of them together at the airport have been doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows Virat dressed in a casual grey T-shirt and jeans, while Anushka wore a relaxed outfit—a kurta with floral detailing paired with palazzo pants and a green dupatta. As the couple made their way through the airport, they were followed by a fan who wanted to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli. However, a video shows Anushka rebuking the fan for persistently following them. She is seen saying, “Relax, relax.” to the fan in the clip.