On Virat Kohli’s birthday, his and Anushka Sharma’s 5 romantic statements: ‘We live each day loving one another’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli often speaks highly of his wife and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma. He never shies away from accepting how she has made him a better human being and how his life has changed for good after marrying her. The couple, who was quite secretive about their wedding in Italy, later didn’t leave a chance to let the world know of their love and mutual admiration.

Today, on Kohli’s 34th birthday, we revisit the times when he and Anushka have been vocal about their feelings towards each other.

On his first meeting with Anushka

It is well known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met on the set of an advertisement they were working together on, and Kohli was quite on the edge about meeting Anushka. To get rid of his awkwardness, he decided to crack a joke, which didn’t land well. In fact, he later realised it was also an inappropriate thing to say to someone in the first meeting. Wondering what the joke was? In Depth with Graham Bensinger interview, Kohli revealed, “She is tall and she was wearing heels, and she was told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus… she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me, and I was like, ‘Didn’t you get a higher pair of heels?’ She was like, ‘Excuse me?’ and I was like, ‘No, I am just joking.’ My joke became such a weird moment for myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

When Virat Kohli said Anushka is his ‘better half’ in every sense

During his chat with Dinesh Karthik, Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka. He shared, “If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been. She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma shared she loves Virat Kohli because…

In an interview with Filmfare, the 34-year-old actor said she loves Kohli “just because of the human being that he is”. Talking about her marriage, Anushka shared, “I am married to my best friend. I am married to my confidant. I am married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we are together, the world ceases to exist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

When Virat Kohli said he feels he has known Anushka Sharma for ages, not years

During an interaction with Vogue, Kohli shared how both of them love travelling and while planning their vacations, they do not have to convince each other to do their favourite thing since both of them have a similar taste. He said, “Travelling together is our favourite thing to do. We feel blessed to love doing the same things, so we never have to make an effort to convince one another for the kind of holiday we want because we want the same thing.” He also added that their relationship is only about love, “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma steals from Virat Kohli’s wardrobe sometimes, because he gets happy

Anushka Sharma sometimes ditches her custom-made designer dresses and slips into her husband Virat Kohli’s t-shirts and jackets, mostly because he loves to see her in his clothes. While interacting with Vogue, the actress once shared, “I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes.”