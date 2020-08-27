Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: ‘Virat has hit a 3’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. Both the actor and the cricketer made the announcement of Anushka’s pregnancy on their social media handles.
The baby is expected in January 2021.
The couple shared a photo of themselves on social media sites and captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, lovingly referred to as Virushka, married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy after dating for four years.
Virushka later hosted opulent wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been receiving congratulatory messages ever since they made the announcement.
Sharing a baby bottle emoji, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli."
Cricketer Krunal Pandya posted, "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma," along with the red heart emoji.
Cricketer Chandan Ray tweeted, "Jr. Kohli on the way! Congratulations, .@AnushkaSharma and .@imVkohli #virushka #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma."
Vishal Malhotra shared on Twitter, "She or He’s gonna be such a Cute Bundle of Talent! Huge Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma"
Arjun Bijlani posted on Twitter, "Kuch couple hote hai jinki khushi apni khushi lagti hai. U guys are jus amazing. Real. Congratulations. After the awesome fours and sixes Virat has hit a 3. lots of love to you 3."
"Gorgeous news! One more lockdown celebrity bachcha on the way!! Good work, guys! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma," Shobhaa De said via Twitter.
Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter, "Sooooooo beautiful!!! Congrats you amazing couple. Many Blissings."
Armaan Malik quoted Virat Kohli's tweet and said, "So happy for the both of you!"
Kubbra Sait tweeted, "Woohooo!!! Celebration time 😃😃😃 Happiness is universal. Congratulations Anushka and @imVkohli."
Rakul Preet Singh replied to Anushka Sharma's tweet announcing the pregnancy and wrote, "Oh my godddd!! Congratulationssssss."