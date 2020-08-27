Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: ‘Virat has hit a 3’

Anushka Sharma is pregnant.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. Both the actor and the cricketer made the announcement of Anushka’s pregnancy on their social media handles.

The baby is expected in January 2021.

The couple shared a photo of themselves on social media sites and captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, lovingly referred to as Virushka, married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy after dating for four years.

Virushka later hosted opulent wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Read the news in Malayalam

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been receiving congratulatory messages ever since they made the announcement.