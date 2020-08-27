scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: ‘Virat has hit a 3’

Anushka Sharma on Thursday took to her social media handles to share that she and husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2020 12:19:59 pm
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma is pregnant.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. Both the actor and the cricketer made the announcement of Anushka’s pregnancy on their social media handles.

The baby is expected in January 2021.

The couple shared a photo of themselves on social media sites and captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, lovingly referred to as Virushka, married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy after dating for four years.

Virushka later hosted opulent wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Read the news in Malayalam

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been receiving congratulatory messages ever since they made the announcement.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

12:19 (IST)27 Aug 2020
Harbhajan Singh reacted on the happy news

Sharing a baby bottle emoji, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli."

12:19 (IST)27 Aug 2020
Krunal Pandya congratulated 'Virushka'

Cricketer Krunal Pandya posted, "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma," along with the red heart emoji.

12:18 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'Jr. Kohli on the way'

Cricketer Chandan Ray tweeted, "Jr. Kohli on the way! Congratulations, .@AnushkaSharma and .@imVkohli #virushka #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma."

12:03 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'She or he is gonna be such a cute bundle of talent'

Vishal Malhotra shared on Twitter, "She or He’s gonna be such a Cute Bundle of Talent! Huge Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma"

12:01 (IST)27 Aug 2020
Ishant Sharma on Virushka
11:57 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'Virat has hit a 3'

Arjun Bijlani posted on Twitter, "Kuch couple hote hai jinki khushi apni khushi lagti hai. U guys are jus amazing. Real. Congratulations. After the awesome fours and sixes Virat has hit a 3. lots of love to you 3."

11:53 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'One more lockdown celebrity bachcha on the way'

"Gorgeous news! One more lockdown celebrity bachcha on the way!! Good work, guys! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma," Shobhaa De said via Twitter.

11:51 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'Congrats you amazing couple'

Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter, "Sooooooo beautiful!!! Congrats you amazing couple. Many Blissings."

11:50 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'So happy for the both of you'

Armaan Malik quoted Virat Kohli's tweet and said, "So happy for the both of you!"

11:50 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'Celebration time'

Kubbra Sait tweeted, "Woohooo!!! Celebration time 😃😃😃 Happiness is universal. Congratulations Anushka and @imVkohli."

11:49 (IST)27 Aug 2020
'Oh my godddd'

Rakul Preet Singh replied to Anushka Sharma's tweet announcing the pregnancy and wrote, "Oh my godddd!! Congratulationssssss."

Virat Kohli's India Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a congratulatory message. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the team read, "Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited! Star-struck. Drop a Red heart to wish the happy couple!"

