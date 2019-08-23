Himesh Reshammiya fulfills his promise, records with viral singer Ranu Mandol

While many may advocate against social media, Ranu Mandol will vouch that the internet changed her life. After being spotted singing melodiously outside a railway station in Kolkata, Ranu has now bagged her first singing project by Himesh Reshammiya.

Advertising

The lady, who is being hailed for her voice, was recorded by someone singing “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai.” The video became viral overnight with people comparing her to Lata Mangeshkar. Wanting to encourage and support her talent, an NGO recently gave her a makeover. And Sony TV’s kids singing reality show Superstar Singer also welcomed Ranu Mandol. The episode, that will air this weekend will see Mondal meeting the children and judges. She will also perform on the stage.

MIRACLES HAPPENS …. Just be in the flow .. It’s Life changing moment for Ranu mandol ji. Sometimes back we saw her singing at Ranaghat station Kolkata and after social media trend ,today she sung a playback song for himesh reshammiya Bhai.

This is truly inspiring. #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/jwEoMpPMEW — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) August 22, 2019

As per sources, music director-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who is one of the judges on the show was left impressed by Ranu. He also offered her a song in his upcoming film. And now the music maestro has fulfilled his promise and got Ranu to sing for Happy Hardy and Heer, his next film.

Posting a video on Instagram where Ranu can be seen singing alongside Himesh, the music director wrote, “Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support.”

In a statement Reshammiya also stated, “Salman Bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent. Today, I met Ranu ji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god’s gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer, I think I will help her voice reach everyone. She also learnt the tune on the sets live and she will record the track immediately in a day or two and the song is titled “Teri meri kahani.”