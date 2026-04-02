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Viral four-year-old Dettol advertisement kid is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, learnt acting from watching Veer Zaara
A new viral commercial features four-year-old child actor Avyaan Sapra, whose performance is inspired by watching Shah Rukh Khan.
In the past few days, social media has been buzzing over a new Dettol advertisement featuring four-year-old Avyaan Sapra from Delhi. The young actor’s emotional performance has drawn widespread admiration, with many saying he outshines even seasoned performers. Fans are now learning that Avyaan’s remarkable acting skills come from an unexpected source: watching films of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Amidst the backdrop of a wedding, the ad shows Avyaan’s character taking a tumble. Undeterred, he quickly brushes it off, assuring everyone around him that he’s fine. However, the real emotional moment comes much later, when he approaches his mother. As she tends to his wound, his brave façade gives way to vulnerability, tears start flowing, yet he still comforts her, almost as if he is the one protecting her.
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Avyaan’s parents revealed that he has been learning his acting cues by watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films. They shared a behind-the-scenes clip with a caption that read, “All the love for his performance. But the real credit? A little boy, big dreams, and a lot of Shah Rukh Khan.”
In the clip, Avyaan is also seen fully immersed in watching Veer-Zaara on the big screen, with his full focus on Shah Rukh Khan’s eyes. The text on the reel read, “Everyone asking how he nailed those emotional scenes. Well, learning from the best – SRK school of acting.”
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Adding to his viral fame, another reel shows Avyaan admitting that he is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan while singing the title track of Main Hoon Na. The caption urges viewers: “Internet, do your magic. Tag SRK in every comment till it reaches him,” adding, “This is not just a reel, it’s a petition. Let’s make this reach SRK.”
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand and scheduled for a December 2026 release. The movie will feature his daughter Suhana Khan and co-stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Varma, and Sourabh Shukla.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.