Viral four-year-old Dettol advertisement kid is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, learnt acting from watching Veer Zaara

In the past few days, social media has been buzzing over a new Dettol advertisement featuring four-year-old Avyaan Sapra from Delhi. The young actor’s emotional performance has drawn widespread admiration, with many saying he outshines even seasoned performers. Fans are now learning that Avyaan’s remarkable acting skills come from an unexpected source: watching films of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Amidst the backdrop of a wedding, the ad shows Avyaan’s character taking a tumble. Undeterred, he quickly brushes it off, assuring everyone around him that he’s fine. However, the real emotional moment comes much later, when he approaches his mother. As she tends to his wound, his brave façade gives way to vulnerability, tears start flowing, yet he still comforts her, almost as if he is the one protecting her.