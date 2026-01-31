Viral Dhurandhar track ‘FA9LA’ helps Bahraini rapper Flipperachi enter Guinness World Records: ‘Akshaye Khanna danced to it and boom’

‘FA9LA’ went insanely viral in India and overseas after being featured in Dhurandhar, despite the film being banned in several Middle East countries.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readChennaiJan 31, 2026 05:51 PM IST
Akshaye Khanna plays the crime kingpin Rehman Dakait in DhurandharAkshaye Khanna dances to Fa9la in Dhurandhar.
Make us preferred source on Google

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has entered the Guinness World Records for his 2024 song “FA9LA”. The song was featured in Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar as part of Akshaye Khanna’s entry song in the film. The track went insanely viral in India and overseas after it was featured in the movie. Despite Dhurandhar being banned in several Middle East countries, the song topped the Arabic Billboard charts with the highest number of billboards a year after its release.

Flipperachi was surprised by the Guinness World Records Arabia team, who presented him with the record during a photoshoot. He broke the record for the most Billboard charts topped at the same time with a single song. “FA9LA” topped four different Arabic Billboard charts as of January 1.

Talking about how Dhurandhar played an important role in the song’s success, the rapper said, “Flipperachi said, “I was shocked the first time I saw it blowing up on social media. We suddenly got a deal from over there, and they said they wanted the song FA9LA because it would fit this scene in the movie. They placed it in a scene with an actor who has been off-screen for maybe ten years. Boom, he danced to it and boom.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billboard Arabia (@billboardarabia)

For the unversed, the song “FA9LA” was initially released in May 2024, but it went viral after it featured in Dhurandhar as part of Akshaye Khanna’s entry song. Following the song’s success, Flipperachi announced his India tour, which will kick off on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Dhurandhar pushes a bigoted vision, gaslighting the audience into accepting it as entertainment

After a successful run at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, Dhurandhar recently debuted on Netflix. However, the streaming platform is facing backlash from fans as nine minutes of the film have reportedly been chopped off in the OTT version. Many viewers have also taken to social media to complain about the low print quality of the film on the streaming platform.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Mayasabha
'Ranbir and I have been together for 7 years,' says Alia as she dismisses 'noise' scrutinising their relationship
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Alpha
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during BJP workers' meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up warehouse fire, BJP won't let it happen: Amit Shah
TISS
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
animals
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Why Novak Djokovic can fancy his chances of beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open final
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Meet the rare species that recognise their own reflections
animals
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement