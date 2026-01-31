Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Viral Dhurandhar track ‘FA9LA’ helps Bahraini rapper Flipperachi enter Guinness World Records: ‘Akshaye Khanna danced to it and boom’
‘FA9LA’ went insanely viral in India and overseas after being featured in Dhurandhar, despite the film being banned in several Middle East countries.
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has entered the Guinness World Records for his 2024 song “FA9LA”. The song was featured in Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar as part of Akshaye Khanna’s entry song in the film. The track went insanely viral in India and overseas after it was featured in the movie. Despite Dhurandhar being banned in several Middle East countries, the song topped the Arabic Billboard charts with the highest number of billboards a year after its release.
Flipperachi was surprised by the Guinness World Records Arabia team, who presented him with the record during a photoshoot. He broke the record for the most Billboard charts topped at the same time with a single song. “FA9LA” topped four different Arabic Billboard charts as of January 1.
Talking about how Dhurandhar played an important role in the song’s success, the rapper said, “Flipperachi said, “I was shocked the first time I saw it blowing up on social media. We suddenly got a deal from over there, and they said they wanted the song FA9LA because it would fit this scene in the movie. They placed it in a scene with an actor who has been off-screen for maybe ten years. Boom, he danced to it and boom.”
For the unversed, the song “FA9LA” was initially released in May 2024, but it went viral after it featured in Dhurandhar as part of Akshaye Khanna’s entry song. Following the song’s success, Flipperachi announced his India tour, which will kick off on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru.
After a successful run at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, Dhurandhar recently debuted on Netflix. However, the streaming platform is facing backlash from fans as nine minutes of the film have reportedly been chopped off in the OTT version. Many viewers have also taken to social media to complain about the low print quality of the film on the streaming platform.
