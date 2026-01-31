Viral Dhurandhar track ‘FA9LA’ helps Bahraini rapper Flipperachi enter Guinness World Records: ‘Akshaye Khanna danced to it and boom’

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has entered the Guinness World Records for his 2024 song “FA9LA”. The song was featured in Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar as part of Akshaye Khanna’s entry song in the film. The track went insanely viral in India and overseas after it was featured in the movie. Despite Dhurandhar being banned in several Middle East countries, the song topped the Arabic Billboard charts with the highest number of billboards a year after its release.

Flipperachi was surprised by the Guinness World Records Arabia team, who presented him with the record during a photoshoot. He broke the record for the most Billboard charts topped at the same time with a single song. “FA9LA” topped four different Arabic Billboard charts as of January 1.