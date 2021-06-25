Vir Das revisits Namastey London’s terrace scene with Rishi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: ‘It kickstarted my film career’

Comedian Vir Das is known for many Netflix specials around the world but he has had to develop a new set of tools to stay connected to his audience ever since the pandemic struck in 2020. Vir kept churning out new content through his social media and even had a Netflix special that he filmed via Zoom. In keeping with the new ways of consuming comedy, the creator is now ready to launch a new show with Snapchat named The Most Epic Max Show.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Vir shared that ever since the lockdown struck, he has found himself putting out comedy from the confines of his home instead of theatres where he would see thousands of people at once. Vir is hoping that he will “find myself a different comedian when I get back to the big stages.”

Talking about The Most Epic Max Show, Vir explained, “The general soul of the show is that you don’t need to do epic things to achieve epic feelings. I think we put that pressure on ourselves that we have to climb Kilimanjaro to feel epic when, in fact, making the perfect bowl of Maggi can make you feel epic.”

Instant noodles are great, but can they be EPIC? Find out in episode 1 of MOST EPIC MAX show only on Snapchat.https://t.co/Homo8oyVA4@TheWeirdass #Snapchat #SnapchatIndia #MostEpicMaxShow pic.twitter.com/RyZGWbAPiH — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 24, 2021

“It’s promising people that you are epic by virtue of two reasons, you can pull off all of this stuff and if not, I will fail so hard trying to pull off this stuff that you will feel epic at the end of watching this stuff,” said the Go Goa Gone actor.

Looking back at the epic moments in Vir’s life, one can’t forget his appearance in Namastey London. Vir was a stand-up comic in those days and the movie-going audience wasn’t well-versed with his work but that scene with Rishi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif where he played a prospective groom was applauded and years later, it’s still noteworthy. Talking about that opportunity, Vir shared that director Vipul Shah had attended one of his stand-up shows and asked him if he wanted to be in a movie and Vir just said yes and “suddenly, I was on a terrace in Hyderabad.”

Vir Das played one of the prospective grooms for Katrina Kaif’s character in Namastey London. (Photo: Ultra Bollywood/YouTUbe) Vir Das played one of the prospective grooms for Katrina Kaif’s character in Namastey London. (Photo: Ultra Bollywood/YouTUbe)

“I was the biggest Rishi Kapoor fan so just shooting with Rishi Kapoor was a dream come true for me. I have watched Karz almost 100 times. If you remember, I was one of three grooms so I did not think it would have any sort of impact but it kind of, in a small way, kickstarted my film career. I had no intention of getting into movies or acting at that moment. I was very happy being just a comic but it kind of sent me down a new road,” Vir recalled.

From unknowingly stumbling into Hindi movies to working with Hollywood director Judd Apatow, Vir’s film career has certainly come a long way. Apatow, known for projects like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Freaks and Geeks, Knocked Up, is a comedy legend in Hollywood and his next directorial features Vir Das along with Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, Fred Armisen among others.

When asked about the film, Vir did not reveal much about the film or his role but shared that this was a great experience. “For me, it was like going back to university. I got to go to comedy college again which is just a wonderful learning experience more than anything else,” he said.