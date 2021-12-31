Vir Das reflects on 2021 and 2 Indias, says he ‘got called a traitor, terrorist and Emmy nominee’

Comedian Vir Das reflected on 2021, a year in which he gained over half-a-million new followers and was slapped with two legal cases. In a note posted on Twitter, the comedian teased a bigger 2022, and promised to ‘blow’ his fans away with what he has in store for them.

In his post, which he shared on Thursday, he also flexed about his upcoming Netflix movie, a lockdown comedy directed by Judd Apatow and featuring stars such as Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and others.

“This feels strange to write, one of many ‘end of year’ emotional reviews, but 20 f**king 21 calls for this post. It’s been a bastardly pendulum of a year. Lost my son Watson at the start of it, and was adopted by two stray dogs Stupid and Lucy. Went from performing for 30 people in a forest, to the Kennedy Centre. Filmed a Judd Apatow comedy in a deserted London, and filmed my toughest ever series in a crowded Goa. Got called a traitor, terrorist, and an Emmy nominee. Started out really only focussing on twitter, then concentrated on YouTube and Insta, wound up in trouble on twitter for YouTube and Insta. Started out the year worrying if I would ever see the world again, ended the year worrying about whether I would ever be able to come back home. Both worked out. Started out the year with a home in Mumbai, and now have a home in Goa. Made fun of the news, wound up on the news. Got fat on tour, skinny for acting, dark circles for directing, eyes alive while composing,” he wrote.

Das continued, “2 Indias, 4 legal cases, 5 ten on tens, 79 sold out shows in 32 cities, about 2000 threats, half a million new subscribers, 700,000 new followers, 29 million views. As I sign off for the holidays, just a quick note of appreciation for the audience. Thank you so much for the support, for your laughs, and for going out of your way to send messages of love and strength to my family from everywhere in the world. Have a wonderful New Year. See you in 2022. Oh…and I ain’t done announcing sh*t yet. I’m just getting started. Gonna blow you away next year. V.”

The comedian was embroiled in a controversy recently, following the release of a spoken word poem titled I Come From 2 Indias, which was shared on his YouTube channel. The comedian was criticised for washing dirty laundry in the public, and for painting a poor picture of his country in a foreign nation. In response, Das told NDTV than he intends on making people laugh for as long as he can.