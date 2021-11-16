Vir Das on I Come From Two Indias video: Please do not be fooled by edited snippets

Popular stand-up comedian Vir Das on Tuesday posted a statement asking people not to fall for edited excerpts from his latest video I Come From Two Indias posted on his YouTube channel. “Please do not be fooled by edited snippets,” he said, while further explaining the intent behind making the video as part of his recent tour to America.

Towards the end of his performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Vir Das delivered a monologue about the contradiction within the country under the segment titled Two Indias. It seems the video has offended some people.

“There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret,” Vir Das explained in the statement.

“The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT’S the point of the video and the reason for the applause,” he added.

At the end of the video, Vir Das asked the audience in the sold-out show to give a standing ovation to the country. “People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love,” he wrote.

The video titled I Come From Two Indias has garnered close to 3.5 lakh views in about 24 hours.